El Paso Chihuahuas collect first win in series against Las Vegas Aviators

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Las Vegas Aviators 11-3 Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark to end El Paso’s five-game losing streak. It also ended the Aviators’ five-game winning streak.

Chihuahuas shortstop Matthew Batten went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, which is the longest by an El Paso player this season and one game shy of Batten’s career high. Batten has multiple hits in six consecutive games. El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario went 3-for-4 with a double and his second home run of the series. Rosario scored four runs, which matched the most by an El Paso player in a game this year.

Nick Hernandez pitched two scoreless innings for the Chihuahuas and has now gone nine consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run. Left fielder David Peralta went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in his first game with El Paso after signing a minor league deal with San Diego.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 11, Aviators 3 Final Score (05/18/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (18-26), Las Vegas (22-22)

Next Game: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Adam Mazur (0-0, 3.00) vs. Las Vegas LHP Jack O’Loughlin (0-2, 5.88). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.