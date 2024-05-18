Centennial Softball top Alamogordo 6-5 in NMAA 5A State Championship game

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Centennial Hawks top the Alamogordo Tigers 6-5 in the 2024 New Mexico Activities Association Softball State Championship game Saturday evening.

In game one, the Hawks handed the Tigers a 6-0 shutout. Centennial's pitcher Zantelle Rodriguez played a huge role in the 6-5 victory over Alamogordo. On the mound, Rodriguez refrained the Tigers from scoring with no earned runs or hits while striking out nine over seven innings pitched. She also played a huge contribution on the plate going two-for-three with a home run and five RBI.

In game two, the Hawks defeated the Tigers 6-5 to earn the NMAA State Softball Championship title.