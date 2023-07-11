Fire at Juarez ‘Parque Chamizal’ was intentional, Juarez authorities confirm

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A big fire caught up last weekend in Juarez's area of the Chamizal Park that was even visible from El Paso.

Juarez Civil Protection and Juarez Fire Departments along with other Juarez agencies battled the fire for more than 12 hours.

It happened at the Chamizal Transfer Center where they have weeds, three branches, and compost.

The city of Juarez sent a statement on Sunday saying the fire was caused by unknown people.

Investigations concluded it was an intentional fire or caused by an unknown person or several of them.

Juarez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said in a news conference, he believes recent fires in different parts of the city have been in bad faith.

They don't know who is responsible, but they continue to investigate these recent fires.

No injuries were reported at the Chamizal fire.