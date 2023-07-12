Officials release details of fiery fuel tanker crash in Las Cruces; I-10 eastbound to I-25 northbound ramp remains closed

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces Public Safety has released information regarding a fuel tanker crash that caused massive flames and smoke to billow into the sky.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday on the I-10 and I-25 interchange, specifically on the flyover that takes motorists from eastbound I-10 to northbound I-25.

As of Wednesday morning, that flyover remains closed.

Both I-10 and I-25 under the flyover were closed for hours, but have since re-opened.

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including LCFD, Dona Ana County, and the New Mexico State University Fire Department were called to the scene.

Las Cruces Fire Department's HazMat Team and the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Team got the flames under control by 9:20 p.m.

There have been no injuries reported from the crash and ensuing fire.

ABC-7 has reached out to the New Mexico Department of Transportation to see when the flyover will be re-opened, as well as to see if it received any structural damage from the fire.

We'll be sure to bring you the latest updates both on-air and online at KVIA.com.