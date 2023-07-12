Skip to Content
News

Officials release details of fiery fuel tanker crash in Las Cruces; I-10 eastbound to I-25 northbound ramp remains closed

This photo sent in by an ABC-7 viewer shows the flames and smoke from Tuesday's tanker fire.
Jacob Espinosa
This photo sent in by an ABC-7 viewer shows the flames and smoke from Tuesday's tanker fire.
By
New
Published 4:37 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces Public Safety has released information regarding a fuel tanker crash that caused massive flames and smoke to billow into the sky.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday on the I-10 and I-25 interchange, specifically on the flyover that takes motorists from eastbound I-10 to northbound I-25.

As of Wednesday morning, that flyover remains closed.

Both I-10 and I-25 under the flyover were closed for hours, but have since re-opened.

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including LCFD, Dona Ana County, and the New Mexico State University Fire Department were called to the scene.

Las Cruces Fire Department's HazMat Team and the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Team got the flames under control by 9:20 p.m.

There have been no injuries reported from the crash and ensuing fire.

ABC-7 has reached out to the New Mexico Department of Transportation to see when the flyover will be re-opened, as well as to see if it received any structural damage from the fire.

We'll be sure to bring you the latest updates both on-air and online at KVIA.com.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content