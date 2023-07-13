Murderous Reads Mystery Book Group

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) --- Thomas Branigan Memorial Library invites the community to join Murderous Reads. This group will read and discuss books from different mystery series each month.

Murderous Reads will meet on the third Wednesday of each month, from 1 p.m. in the conference room on the second floor of the library. You can also join the group meetings via Zoom.

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library is located at 200 E. Picacho Avenue.

Participants are invited to read all or some of the books in the series. Because the readings are of a series, discussions tend to focus on the easy-going, literary analysis of the genre rather than on a specific book.

For July's meeting, the group will visit India just after World War I with Abir Mukherjee. In August, the group will explore New Mexico with Michael McGarrity. The group is currently taking suggestions for its next round of book selections.

For Zoom information, titles and available formats of books in each series see the online event calendar.

For more information, contact Deanna Duffy, Librarian, at (575) 528-4005 or by email at dduffy@las-cruces.org.