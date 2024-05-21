The Hospitals of Providence is celebrating EMS Week by delivering meals to all city and county fire stations
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Leaders of The Hospitals of Providence will deliver warm meals and a gift every day this week to all city and county fire stations all week long. This is to show their appreciation during National EMS Week which is May 19th to 25th. It's a week specifically set aside to celebrate EMS first responders and show thanks to those individuals who are the first on the scene of an accident or emergency.