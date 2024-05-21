City of El Paso Spray Parks to open for Memorial Day Weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department announced the opening of the City’s Spray Parks will be during Memorial Day weekend. Spray parks are activated by visitors accessing water flow controls on the playground. The spray parks are free and open to the public. They reccomended swimming attire but it is not mandatory.

The following spray parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Sue Young Spray Park, 9730 Diana Dr., Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree Ln., Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson Ave., Pavo Real Enhanced Spray Park, 9301 Alameda Ave., Westside Community Spray Park, 7400 High Ridge Dr., Marty Robbins Spray Park, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr., Braden Aboud Memorial Spray Park, 4325 River Bend Dr., Salvador Rivas Jr. Spray Park,12480 Pebble Hills Blvd. and Chamizal Community Spray Park, 2119 Cypress Avenue.

The City’s only spray park for dogs, K-9 Agent Bulder Memorial Dog Spray Park, at 9301 Alameda will also be open. For more information on the Parks and Recreation Department, you can visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.