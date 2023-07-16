One Grub diner receives community support amid donation plea

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One Grub Community Diner is a local plant-based restaurant. They've grown in popularity on a national stage competing in the HBO Max show "The Big Brunch," showcasing vegan cuisine.

"We want to break that trend of vegan food being boring and make it fun, make it interesting, make it vibrant," said Chef Roman Wilcox of One Grub Community Diner.

One Grub shares space with non-profit initiative, Planty for the People, an urban volunteer-run farm where pricing isn't a deal breaker.

"With suggested pricing that kind of matches the retail amount. But at the end of the transaction, community members can decide what they can pay for the food," said Adriana Wilcox of Planty for the People.

"And that works on the premise that everyone can eat, no matter what they can afford to pay," said Roman Wilcox.

"It's important for this community because there's a lot of people that are homeless and they need help with food," said Gloria Ortega a regular of the business.

The duo faces closure after the building they were in was abruptly sold.

'"And so overnight we were put in a position that was pretty dangerous. That was definitely not sustainable for my employees and for each other. So we were basically on the brink of having to shut down. and so we were either going to just let's give our people a severance, call it a day, or let's see what we can do," said Roman Wilcox.

Wilcox created a gofundme account asking for $150,000, the page has already accumulated over $41,000.

"It's amazing. We kind of did it on a whim, didn't know what would come of it, and are really just blown away by the community coming together for us," said Roman Wilcox

Wilcox has many supporters from his time on HBO Max including actor, producer, and friend Dan Levy, to professional restauranteur Will Guidara who all wish him nothing but success.

"And it just really made me realize that this means a lot more to people than I..... It means everything to me. You know, my wife and I, we created it. We want to do this. We want to serve. We want to make sure people are eating. But what we didn't realize is how meaningful it is to everybody else, too," said Roman Wilcox.