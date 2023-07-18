Dona Ana Sheriff provides update on officer-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart is providing new information on the officer-involved shooting that killed one person and seriously injured another early Sunday morning.

According to officials, at around 1:25 a.m., two Dona Ana County Sheriff Deputies were at the Circle K located on Thorpe Road at I-25 in Dona Ana when they saw a truck pulling a utility trailer exiting the highway with one blown tire.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the bottom of the off ramp and proceeded south on Del Rey.

Deputies followed it to Del Rey and Settlers Pass, where the truck and trailer stopped.

As deputies approached the truck, the driver began firing.

Deputies, aided by State Police and Border Patrol units, took cover and returned fire.

The driver was shot in this exchange.

A female passenger of the vehicle was injured by gunfire. Both were transported to the hospital.

Police said the male driver is now dead.

The female passenger is being treated at University Medical Center in El Paso. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

The OIS task force was called out.

The identity of the male and female are unknown at this time.