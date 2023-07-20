Mexican officials unveil new strategy to battle organized crime in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, Mexican authorities from all three levels of government, federal, state, and local, presented this new strategy at Juarez's mega bandera.

The initiative comes after an increase in human smuggling, homicides, reports of drug use, and drug trafficking in Juarez.

Mexico's National Defense Secretary or 'SEDENA' coordinated this strategy with Chihuahua and Juarez government officials.

Mexican Commander of the XI Military Region, Eufemio Ibarra, spoke about his strategy to battle organized crime in Juarez.

This week, around 200 members of the Mexican army arrived in Juarez to enforce security in different areas of the city.

The recent arrival of these soldiers brings the total number in the city to 5,000. The soldiers come from the Mexican Army and the Mexican National Guard. Chihuahua State Police and Juarez Municipal Police are also involved in the new effort.