Million dollar upgrade to far east El Paso fire station

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Emergency Services District #2 opened their doors to the public today for a tour of the newly remodeled fire station.

The new station received $1.3 million in upgrades, including eight bay stations, also expanded from the original 4,000 square foot, five bay station to 12,700 square feet.

Built by Master Team USA the station serves as both a volunteer and paid staff station for the residents of that area.

Fire Chief Roger Esparza and Volunteer Fire Chief Alexis Marquez helped with the ribbon cutting ceremonies.

El Paso County ESD#2 was established in 1987 to serve unincorporated areas in their district and is divided into six fire departments and a Fire Marshall Division.

The West Valley Fire Department which serves the communities of Anthony, Vinton, and Canutillo.

The other departments are Clint, Fabens, Montana Vista, San Elizario, and Socorro Departments and serves those communities.