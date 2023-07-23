A small break from El Paso’s high temperatures

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans are relieved to have had slightly cooler temperatures this weekend, even though they have yet to see a below hundred-degree for 38 days.

"Being outside for the past hour... I'm loving it already," El Pasoan Andrew Lara told ABC-7 as he strolled along San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso. "The overcast is great. It's not very hot. I'm only mainly outside. So now it's pretty cool compared to the last couple of weeks."

Lara, like many others in El Paso, has been inconvenienced by the high temperatures over the last month.

"I like going running... around 1:00 or 2:00, so that's kind of stopped me from going. So I've been doing everything in the morning and can't take my dogs out, it's too hot for them," he said.

For others, the consequences from the heat were more serious.

"Wednesday our electricity went out for a couple of hours and that was the worst. We have dogs so they could even feel the stress. They were panting, they were hot. It wasn't good at all," said Toni Bustamante of El Paso.

Although the Sun City was a few degrees cooler over the weekend, the triple digit heat streak still held up Sunday after hitting 100 degrees around 4:00 p.m., which are still potentially dangerous temperatures.

"My best advice to El Paso is wear always something that you can cover yourself," said El Pasoan Louis Vasquez. "Always keep be hydrated... that way you can keep going."