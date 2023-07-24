Residents complain of “melting” street signs, City says damage not caused by El Paso’s heat wave

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As El Paso hits 38 days of consecutive triple-digit temperatures, some El Pasoans are reporting street signs that appear to be "melting."

ABC-7 crews saw at least three street signs that are peeling in Central El Paso, like at the 700 block of Chelsea Street and the 5200 block of Yandell Drive.

Despite the "melting" appearance of the street signs, the City of El Paso, which is responsible for the installation and upkeep of street signs, said the damage is not heat related.

A spokesperson for the City told ABC-7 the signs are not melting, and are instead experiencing ordinary wear and tear.

The spokesperson also said city crews have the signs scheduled for replacement later this fall.