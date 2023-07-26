The City of El Paso offers free vaccines for children

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As the school season approaches, the City of El Paso Public Health Department is taking proactive measures to ensure children are receiving their necessary vaccines.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the health authority of The City of El Paso, describes vaccines as a life saving tool and encourages all eligible children to get vaccinated.

Nationally, every 9 out of 10 kids are receiving recommended vaccines. And Dr. Ocaranza tells us that locally we are doing even better than average.

Ocaranza says, “We're actually doing a lot better than the national average because our parents believe in the good that the vaccines can bring. But we cannot let our guard down during covid that a lot of the physicians, we're not able to see patients. And a lot of these vaccination rates dropped because of the covid 19 pandemic. So we want to we take that. We want to start getting those children that are a little bit behind on the vaccines and get them up to date.”

To ensure children are receiving their necessary vaccines, the Community Clinics are now open from Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 am to noon where you can show up with no appointment and your children can receive their necessary vaccines. They are closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. during these days.

Locations are located across town:

Ysleta, 110 Calendaria Rd.

Henderson, 721 S. Mesa

Northeast, 9566 Railroad

The free vaccines are offered to those who meet one of these guidelines:

Enrolled in medicaid

Uninsured and underinsured

Enrolled in chip

American Indian or Alaskan Native

For more information, visit https://www.Elpasotexas.Gov/public-health/services/immunizations/