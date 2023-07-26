U.S. Consulate in Juárez to make important immigration announcement Wednesday

JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA) -- The U.S. Consulate in Juárez, Mexico is expected to make an important, immigration-related announcement on Wednesday. It will happen during a news conference at noon at the offices of the Consejo Estatal de Población (COESPO) in Juarez.

The news conference will feature Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Ken Salazar, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, and Maria Eugenia Campos Galván, Chihuahua State Governor.

COESPO is located next to the Paso Del Norte bridge in Downtown Juarez and it's a state-run place that assists migrants with their migratory status through services like the CBP One app and finding shelter in Juarez.

More migrants have been seen lately outside of the offices waiting to be assisted and others staying in front of the building next to the Rio Grande at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In late 2022, hundreds of migrants started camping around the COESPO offices while waiting to cross to the U.S.

ABC-7 will be at the news conference and will bring updates in later newscasts.