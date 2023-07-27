EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- The El Paso symphony orchestra is hosting Star Wars: A New Hope in concert.

The concert features composer John Williams’ complete score from the original movie.

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie over 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by Williams.

Fans will be able to experience the scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a live symphonic concert experience when Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert.

It will be performed live to the film by the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, conducted by James O. Welsch.

It will be held on Saturday, October 7th at 7:30 pm at the Plaza Theatre.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 am on Ticketmaster.