Body recovered on Mt. Cristo Rey in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department announced late Friday evening that a body was recovered from Mt. Cristo Rey.

Fire officials say the body was found in rough terrain, right off of Brickland Road.

The Sunland Park Fire Department collaborated with the Sunland Park Police Department to help bring the body down the side of the mountain, posting pictures on Twitter of the successful operation.

ABC-7 is working to find out more about the person who's body was recovered.