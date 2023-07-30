Skip to Content
Police asking for public’s help in identifying men accused of vandalizing star on mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking for your help in finding 2 people that vandalized the star on the mountain. 

The El Paso Police Department says two people were captured on security cameras on July 12th.

Police have since released images of the people who they believed are responsible, which you can find in this article.

Police say these two men broke bulbs and damaged the wires of the star. 

Damage is estimated to be around 10 thousand dollars. 

Both men appear to be in their 20s, have average builds, and were both wearing shorts. 

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 566-8477 (TIPS).

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. 

