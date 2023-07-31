Unaccompanied Honduran child travels to US alone in search of mother

EAGLE PASS, Texas (CNN) - A young girl from Honduras traveled alone to Texas in search of her mother who had died days before.

Authorities at the Texas Border said they encountered an unaccompanied child while on patrol.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said she had a plastic bag with her birth certificate and an address in the U.S. She was found in Mexico by three women who helped the child cross illegally through the river.

The child said she had traveled to the U.S. to be reunited with her mother and that her father was still in Honduras. However, it was later discovered that her mom had passed away just three days earlier.

It's unclear what will happen to the child.