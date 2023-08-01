City of Juarez announces first soccer cup tournament for migrants

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The city of Juarez, through its Human Rights Department, announced the first Copa América Migrante, or Migrant America Cup.

The tournament will feature eight teams of six players each team. Its goal is to provide migrants with a fun experience while they wait in Juarez to cross into the U.S.

Four of the teams will come from the city's Kiki Romero shelter, and the other four teams will be from the federal government's Leona Vicario shelter.

Migrants from eight different countries will play in this tournament, including Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala, Venezuela, Honduras, El Salvador, Colombia, Cuba, and Peru.

The City's Director of Human Rights Santiago Gonzalez says migrants at the city's shelter often play soccer, and that's why they wanted to create this tournament for them.

The America Cup will be played this Thursday at 8 a.m. at Juarez's Estadio 20 de Noviembre.