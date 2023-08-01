Donald Trump has been indicted in special counsel’s 2020 election interference probe

Originally Published: 01 AUG 23 17:24 ET

Updated: 01 AUG 23 17:33 ET

By Tierney Sneed and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

