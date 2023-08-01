Skip to Content
Donald Trump has been indicted in special counsel’s 2020 election interference probe

today at 3:48 PM
Published 3:36 PM

Originally Published: 01 AUG 23 17:24 ET

Updated: 01 AUG 23 17:33 ET

By Tierney Sneed and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

