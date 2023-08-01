Twice a Fighter: Walmart shooting survivor reflects on healing journey

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On the fourth anniversary of the August 3, 2019 Walmart mass shooting, one of the survivors is reflecting on her story of survival.

Maribel Veach was one of the hundreds of El Pasoans inside the Cielo Vista Walmart when gunfire erupted. She was able to escape the shopping center without any injuries, but the trauma of the incident transformed her life.

Still heavily impacted by the lingering effects of the rampage, Veach embarked on her own healing journey, only to receive an unexpected cancer diagnosis shortly after.

ABC-7's Rosemary Montanez and photojournalist Jerry Najera sat down with the resilient fighter to talk about her ongoing journey.

Veach explains how she was able to heal from the wounds of the Walmart shooting and find closure. She also explains how she is finding the inner strength to keep going each day and continue fighting this new battle.

Twice A Fighter airs Thursday, August 3rd at 10 PM, only on ABC-7.