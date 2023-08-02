ABC-7 First Alert: Lower rain chances tomorrow, extreme heat this weekend

Happy Wednesday everyone! It's another hot day with the best chance of rain overall! We have scattered thunderstorms across the entire region this evening, that are letting out heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes. Be weather aware for the rest of the evening.

For the next several hours, I'm keeping rain chances in place, so make sure if you are traveling you are watching out for slick roads. By tomorrow, our best moisture will have moveds back west, so rain chances will be lower overall. By Friday, almost no chance of rain will be possible.

As for heat, it sure is going to get HOT! Highs will return to the 105-110 range, which is dangerous for sensitive groups. Always pack a cooler with plenty of water and make sure that you take breaks when working outside. Use the pool, drink a cold one and relax inside friends!