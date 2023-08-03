Mattel is looking for someone to be its new Chief UNO Player

(KVIA) -- Mattel is looking for a Chief UNO player, and it's dealing out big money for the role.

It says the chosen candidate will earn more than $4,000 a week for four weeks in New York City.

The job entails challenging strangers to play the new UNO Quatro family game. It also requires the player to make social media content involving UNO products. The person must be comfortable with interviews and appearances, be in livestreams playing the UNO Quatro game with brand creators, and be able to teach strangers how to play the game in an engaging way.

Mattel is accepting applications now and the job is set to start next month.

Those who are young at heart can apply but not those younger than 18.

In order to UNO it up with Mattel, you must create your own TikTok video answering Uno's interview questions featured below. The video application deadline is August 10 at 11:59 p.m. PST.