Migrant soccer cup kicks off its first edition in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The first Copa América Migrante, or Migrant America Cup, kicked off today at the Estadio 20 de Noviembre in Juarez.

This tournament was created with the goal of improving migrant interaction on our border and giving migrants a good memory while they wait in Juarez to cross into the U.S.

Migrants from the Juarez Kiki Romero shelter and the Federal Government's Leona Vicario shelter are playing in this cup.

More than 50 migrants, along with shelter staff members, will be featuring in a total of eight teams looking to win the tournament.

ABC-7 spoke with some migrants participating in this tournament who said they prepared to play today and want to win the trophy.

Migrants from Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Cuba, Mexico, and Honduras were gathered to play in this year's tournament, organized by the Juarez Human Rights Department and the Juarez Sports Institute.

A winner will be decided this afternoon as migrants will play a one-day tournament.

ABC-7 will bring you reactions from migrants playing at the Migrant America Cup at ABC-7 at 4, 5, 6, and 10.