Juarez residents sue Municipal Water Company over bad water quality

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juarez residents living in the Puerto Anapra and Lomas de Poleo neighborhoods filed a lawsuit against the Juarez Municipal Water Company (JMAS) for 40 billion pesos over bad quality in their neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, members of the Frente del Derecho al Agua (Water Rights) group went to a Chihuahua state civil court in Juarez to file the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also lists the state's Human Rights Commission (CEDH) and the National Commission of Water (Conagua) as defendants.

