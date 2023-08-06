Residents near deadly Las Cruces train crash weigh in

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Residents that live near Sunday's deadly train crash told ABC-7 they fear the victim may have been part of the local homeless population.

The crash happened near Lohman Ave. and Amador Ave. around 2 p.m. Neighbors say that's right near a local homeless shelter and vacant lots where homeless tend to gather.

"It's very sad. I don't know the circumstances; or the shelter, how they try and help them find their families, or even if the people want to find their families," said Jeannie Izzo, a local.

Another local told ABC-7 that there are empty buildings across the train tracks that are located behind her property.

"Sometimes people live back there, and we call and they the police come and and they ask them to leave. I wouldn't think that it would be a safe place to be. And that's why we do that. We don't want anybody to get hurt," said Sherry Carter.

Officials have not yet released any information about the victim, and have not confirmed whether the individual was in fact a part of the local homeless population.