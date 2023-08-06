Pedestrian killed after train crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A pedestrian was killed Sunday afternoon following a train vs. pedestrian crash in Las Cruces.

The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. near Lohman Ave. and Amador Ave.

Las Cruces Police have not been able to provide any other information on the pedestrian killed.

Investigators said the train, traveling northbound, is currently stopped on the tracks and blocking railroad crossings within Las Cruces city limits between Amador and Avenida de Mesilla.

Motorists are encouraged to find another route as LCPD investigate the crash.