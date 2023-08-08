Migrants in Juarez try to cross into U.S. amid rumors of open border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Another false rumor caused hundreds of migrants to gather at the Puente Negro in Juarez, intending into cross to the U.S. Monday night. The rumor spread through migrant communities, falsely informing people that the border would open at that time.

Migrants told ABC-7 on Tuesday that they heard a rumor in the last couple of weeks that U.S. authorities were going to open the border for them on August 8. Officials say that the information is false.

ABC-7 was there when everything unfolded. Juarez Police tried to contain a group of migrants who turned violent on both sides of the border trying to force their way into the U.S., even throwing rocks at officers.

U.S. Border Patrol officials in the El Paso Sector sent out a statement regarding this false rumor, warning against future rumors spreading false information.

"The El Paso Sector would like to stress to migrants that nothing has changed. The U.S. border is not open to irregular migration," U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector said in the statement.

"Individuals who are removed may be barred from re-entry for five years. Individuals should rely on official U.S. government information — not social media rumors or other unofficial sources. The border is not open to irregular migration," they added.