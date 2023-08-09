Mexican authorities search for prohibited items at CERESO 3 in Juarez; found over 300

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Chihuahua state authorities, along with the Mexican National Guard and the Mexican Defense Secretary, looked for prohibited items inside the CERESO 3 prison in Juarez and found over 340 prohibited items.

Over 900 government officials assisted in the search process, according to the Chihuahua Department of Public Safety.

They found personal items that are not allowed inside the prison, these are the number and type of items Mexican authorities found:

24 speakers

4 DVD players

1 computer

1 Xbox with 2 controllers

5 hair clippers with accessories

4 USB devices

3 figures of the 'Santa Muerte'

1 figure with the image of a devil

12 screwdrivers

1 handsaw

11 chargers for electronic devices

71 caps

56 made off spikes

3 pairs of sandals of different colors

51 T-shirts of different colors

1 bracelet with silver

1 pendant with the image of 'Santa Muerte'

1 portable video game

7 tablets

4 signal converter boxes for television

11 hand watches

1 portable air

12 crafts alluding to criminal groups

1 figure with the image of the devil

1 tattoo machine with accessories

6 tool tiers

2 hinged bags

1 bag with bits of electric cable

1 dental equipment machine

21 pairs of sneakers of different colors

1 pair of slippers

1 Alcatel brand Wi-Fi modem

1 jewelry chain with gold

1 pendant with the image of a lion

24 portions of cocaine

The head of the state's Department of Public Safety, Gilberto Loya, said searches like this will continue within the Ceresos under a zero-tolerance policy, since there are items that enter illegally as criminal organizations attempt to take over the prisons.