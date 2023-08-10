Juarez Water Company responds to allegations of salty water in the Anapra area

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juarez Water Company (JMAS) has been accused of selling salty water to the Puerto Anapra and Lomas de Poleo neighborhoods on the city's southwest side.

According to residents living in that area, it's been a problem for the last 20 years.

ABC-7 spoke with the Juarez Water Company to learn more about what has been done and what it plans to do in those areas of town.

Daniel Valles, the spokesman for the company, said they have created several reverse osmosis plants to give residents in that area 40 liters of water free of charge per day. That's over 10 gallons of water.

The company is also drilling wells to provide the areas with additional water, according to the Junta Municipal de Agua y Saneamiento.

According to the water company, some concerned residents have also failed to pay their water bills on time due to these issues.

On Tuesday of last week, a group of residents filed a lawsuit against the Juarez Water Company, along with other Mexican commissions, arguing the companies failed to respect their human rights.