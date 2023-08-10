‘You disgust me, you are a coward’: Family of fallen Sheriff’s Deputy address murderer after jury sentences him to death

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Family members of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Peter Herrera spoke directly to Facundo Chavez, the man who murdered their brother, son, and husband.

Chavez was found guilty of capital murder on Thursday August 3, 2023, and the same jury sentenced him to death on Wednesday, August 9.

Deputy Herrera's mother, brother, sister, and wife gave their impact statements Thursday morning.

Ashley Herrera, the wife of Deputy Herrera, ended her statement by telling Chavez "best of luck to you," speaking about his move to death row.

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks, El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles, and members of the family spoke at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.