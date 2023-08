EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Northeast El Paso.

It happened near the on ramp of US-54 before Diana Dr., according to El Paso Police dispatch.

The call was received at 11:23 p.m. on Thursday night.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The area has since cleared.

This is a developing story.