Skip to Content
News

El Paso’s skateboarding Blue Beetle battalion meets to celebrate ahead of movie release

By
New
Published 12:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The coming release of Blue Beetle is gaining a lot of traction in the Borderland, especially with the comic book character Jaime Reyes being an El Paso native.

The DC Superhero is also gaining traction among the skateboarding community as the character is an avid skateboarder, the first showcased in a comic book of its kind. 

Local filmmaker Luis Galindo assembled El Paso's skateboarding Blue Battalion to demonstrate the connection between the movie and the skateboard culture in El Paso.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content