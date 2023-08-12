El Paso’s skateboarding Blue Beetle battalion meets to celebrate ahead of movie release

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The coming release of Blue Beetle is gaining a lot of traction in the Borderland, especially with the comic book character Jaime Reyes being an El Paso native.

The DC Superhero is also gaining traction among the skateboarding community as the character is an avid skateboarder, the first showcased in a comic book of its kind.

Local filmmaker Luis Galindo assembled El Paso's skateboarding Blue Battalion to demonstrate the connection between the movie and the skateboard culture in El Paso.