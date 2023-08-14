Water leak at busy East El Paso intersection may not be resolved until early next year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A water leak at the intersection of Airway and Viscount may not be resolved until early next year, according to El Paso Water officials.

In a statement, El Paso Water spokesperson Denise Parra said that the company was unsuccessful in pinpointing where the water was coming from after conducting an investigation.

"We take leaks very seriously and are seeking to address this issue without causing a major disruption at one of the busiest intersections in the city. However, if detection technologies are unsuccessful, further investigation will require carefully planned street closures," said Parra.

Starting in early 2024, El Paso Water will begin the fourth phase of its Pipeline Protection Project at Airway and Viscount, in which the company will replace metal water mains that cross major gas pipelines in East El Paso. This will require the company to cut into the pavement.

El Paso Water said it will likely use the opportunity that the project provides to further investigate where the leak is coming from, if needed.

ABC-7 is further investigating this situation and will bring you updates as soon we have them.