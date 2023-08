EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- The El Paso Police Department has found the child that was missing from his Northeast El Paso home.

12-Year-old, Dai-Von Green was found sleeping in front of a residence at 11100 Tatcher Pond Ln, located in the Northeast.

This comes, after Police say Green went missing when he ran away from home after his mother picked him up from school on Monday.

Green was found safe on Tuesday Morning and was not injured.