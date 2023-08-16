Texas students learning their STAAR results following changes to the state’s standardized tests

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students and parents across Texas can now view their STAAR testing results from Spring 2023.

Tests are taken over several core subjects, from grades 3-8.

"This year’s results show reading-language arts proficiency for students in grades 3-8 remains largely unchanged, continuing the level of academic recovery achieved in 2022 coming out of the pandemic," the Texas Education Agency stated.

The TEA added that students in Texas are still working to recover from the learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in mathematics. The agency's data shows that 43% of Texas students met or grade level or above in math.

Spring 2023 STAAR testing also looked difference for both students and teacher, following changes made by the state's government.

The changes were made to STAAR testing in the 2022-2023 schools, following House Bill 3906, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in 2019.

House Bill 3906 includes spefific changes to the formatting of the state's exams, including a transition to online testing, a cap on multiple-choice questions and eliminating stand-alone writing assessments for grades 4 and 7, according to the Texas Education Agency.