Animal cruelty charges filed after two malnourished dogs found in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Animal cruelty charges have been filed -- following reports of a seriously malnourished dog, according to officials with Doña Ana County. Authorities removed two canines from a home shortly after.

On August 8, Doña Ana County Animal Control Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Prescott Anthony Drive. They then inspected the canines, named Sunflower (tan dog) and Maui (black dog), before taking them into custody.

Both Sunflower and Maui have health conditions that require ongoing care, and are being cared for by veterinarians at the Calista Animal Hospital. Both dogs are responding well and improving each day, according to officials there.

"We appreciate the concern and support of our community members who share our dedication to protecting animals from harm," said MaryLou Ward, Manager of the Animal Control office. "Everyone is encouraged to prevent animal cruelty and practice responsible ownership of pets."

Calista Animal Hospital is accepting donations for the dogs' continuing treatment.

Those who want to donate by phone can call 575-525-1000. Donations can be made via credit card, and cash and check. They can also be dropped off at 1889 Calle de Niños in Las Cruces.

If you are aware of -- or suspect -- animal abuse/neglect, you can contact the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority at 575-526-0795.