Army veterans ensure students arrive safely to class every morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of Army Veterans from the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity take time out of their busy schedules to help kids at SSG Manuel R. Puentes Middle School by directing traffic.

Distracted drivers make mornings outside any school dangerous.

John Jones, veteran and fraternity brother, says they started working with the school last year, greeting kids in the cafeteria and often lending an ear to a child in need.

-"Just giving back to the students here...it gives me a wealth of, just a wealth of pride to know that I'm helping somebody on a daily basis," said Jones.

After serving his country for 20 years, Jones and his fellow veteran and fraternity brothers wanted to continue their service by serving their community.

Principal Greta Brasgalla says having the extra set of hands to direct traffic has made a huge difference.

"Traffic flow is excellent. We have less than 10 tardies a day. It's amazing. Then the kids get the boost of positivity... when they're not here... sometimes the traffic can be a little hectic, but the parents really follow their directions and the kids love to see them every morning," says Brasgalla.