Juarez to commemorate 7th anniversary of Juan Gabriel’s death this weekend

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Many Borderland residents lovingly remember Juan Gabriel as one of the most iconic singers from our area.

El Divo de Juárez passed away on August 28, 2016, while he was on tour in California.

Since then, the City of Juarez has commemorated his passing every year with different celebrations.

This year will not be the exception; the city has planned more than a dozen events this year for Borderland residents to get together and remember the legend.

Celebrations will kick off with a parade on Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m. along the Avenida 16 de Septiembre.

The celebrations will go throughout next week and will end on Sunday, September 3 with a concert at the Plaza de la Mexicanidad where the famous Red X is located in Juarez.

If you want to check all available events to commemorate Juan Gabriel's death anniversary you can check them all here.