Rebelde is set to kick off their reunion world tour in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) ---Mexican pop group Rebelde, also known as RBD, is kicking off its "Soy Rebelde Tour" with its first stop Friday night, Aug. 25, at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

Tickets are still on sale ranging from $93 to $1,300 (resale tickets and floor seats), plus fees. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Doors are set to open at 5:30 pm. and the concert is expected to begin at 7:00 pm.

Be sure to arrive early for parking and remember the Sun Bowl Stadium has a strict clear or small bag policy.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will celebrate the 20-year history of RBD, which kicked off as a fictional band in the Mexican television soap opera "Rebelde" from 2004 to 2006. It will take them across 26 cities in the United States, Central America and South America.