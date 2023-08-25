The Carden Circus in El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, TX (KVIA)-- For over 50 years the Carden family has been bringing fun. This weekend, August 26-27, they will bring their spectacular to El Paso.

The show includes full of amazing aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts including their very own Human Cannonball and the Globe of Death!

This year the Carden Circus is bringing their very own buffalo act, where audiences will be able see these unique animals, seen only in Yellowstone, performing tricks.

The Carden family is inviting the El Paso community to join them at the County Coliseum. They are offering a free kid's ticket with every adult ticket purchased! Click here for more information and tickets.

Make sure to come an hour early to see their magnificent animals up-close, get your face painted, and enjoy the inflatables.