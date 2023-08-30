Skip to Content
More Mexican soldiers arrive in Juarez after steep rise in violence

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Tuesday night, 400 members of the Mexican Army's Special Forces arrived at the border to continue with the government's Unidos por Juárez strategy. That strategy started in July.

Soldiers arrived at the Juarez International Airport to support federal, state and local authorities with safety and security in the city.

According to Mexican authorities, since the weekend the city has seen over 30 deaths; 15 of them happened on Monday.

Four people were arrested in connection to these multiple murders, according to the Juarez Secretary of Public Safety.

Mexican officials are asking the Juarez community to trust authorities and to report any illegal activity they see.

Authorities blame homicides, drug deals, human trafficking, and addictions for the deaths.

Jump to comments ↓

Heriberto Perez

