Hunger Action Month: El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank takes action

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- September is Hunger Action Month, a national push to raise awareness of hunger across the country. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) Food Bank partners with Albertsons to help feed those in need.

All donations to EPFH food bank help make food accessible, especially for the transportation of food - this is one of the biggest costs for the food bank as we live in a food desert and a truck is crucial to provide the food.

A recent study through UTEP shows that 35% of El Pasoans are food insecure, the EPFH food bank reminds us $1 donated provides 7 meals for someone in need.

You can contribute to the food bank when checking out in a local Albertsons.