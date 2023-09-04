Two shootings in El Paso within 24 hours

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In less than 24 hours, two separate shootings have taken place in El Paso.

The first of these took place around 1:32 a.m. Sunday after the El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting at a house party at the 10900 block of Gary Player Drive where two people were listed in critical condition.

The second shooting took place Monday morning after 12:30 a.m. after officers were called out to the 200 block of McClintock Drive in reference to a family violence call. This shooting left a 22-year-old man dead.