Skip to Content
News

500 migrants illegally enter U.S. through El Paso

By
today at 11:04 AM
Published 11:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An official with the Border Patrol El Paso sector confirms a large group of 500 migrants illegally crossed into the United States Monday morning.

Officials said the group is made up of single adult men and families from Venezuela.

The group will be taken to a U.S. Border Patrol processing facility and processed accordingly.

U.S. Border Patrol said migrants can face consequences if they cross into the country without property travel documents. According to agents, these migrants face expedited removal.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content