500 migrants illegally enter U.S. through El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An official with the Border Patrol El Paso sector confirms a large group of 500 migrants illegally crossed into the United States Monday morning.

Officials said the group is made up of single adult men and families from Venezuela.

The group will be taken to a U.S. Border Patrol processing facility and processed accordingly.

U.S. Border Patrol said migrants can face consequences if they cross into the country without property travel documents. According to agents, these migrants face expedited removal.