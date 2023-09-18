7-year-old takes first unassisted steps amidst debilitating diagnosis

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 7-year-old Victoria Rose De La Luz has been a fighter since before she was born.

Born prematurely, she was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, which causes tightening in the muscles, limiting Victoria's ability to walk.

While on a family stroll at the park, Victoria saw children playing and became determined.

"I want to walk like those girls. I was imagining playing with them and walking with them on the scooter," said Victoria.

Victoria's mother, Melinda De La Luz, said, "And sure enough, that's when she took her first steps. So she was inspired, you know, by seeing other kids... wanting to do what they're doing, and it was just amazing."

Last year, Victoria lost her health benefits, and the family was unable to buy a power wheelchair.

They designed and created customized t-shirts showing Victoria standing against the world to raise funds.

Victoria's father, Andrew De La Luz, says, "Don't give up, don't give up. You know, don't let anybody back you up to a corner. There's plenty of things that we were told, you know... were not going to be a possibility for her, and she's doing it. "