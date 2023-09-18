U.S. Air Force celebrates 76th birthday — a look back, and forward at their history

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The United States Air Force turns 76 on Monday, the military branch's official Facebook account announced.

"Happy birthday to us!" The U.S. Airforce Facebook page said in a post Monday. "For 76 years today, the United States Air Force has provided the American people with #Airpower, Anytime, Anywhere."

The Air Force was separated into its own military branch in 1947, according to the USAF's official website. In the same time period, between 1946 and 1949, the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve were established to expand the U.S.'s military presence. However, American airmen have been serving for over a century, including both world wars.

Between World War II and the turn of the millennium, the Air Force says advancements in aircraft made enormous leaps.

"At the close of the 20th century, the U.S. established itself as the most-advanced air force in the world during the liberation of Kuwait, activating the first GPS system and launching the first unmanned aircraft" the site reads.

Over the last two decades, the military branch says it has progressed to using "unmanned aircrafts," which dominated air attacks throughout the War on Terror.

And most recently, the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Flight Plan was released in 2009. The plan details the Air Force's plans through 2047, with a focus of making one third of the planes used unmanned by that time.