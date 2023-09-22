BTS member Suga begins alternative military service in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Another member of K-pop supergroup BTS has begun his mandatory military service in South Korea. Suga started serving on Friday as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in the country. The 30-year-old is the group’s third member to start carrying out military service. The two others, Jin and J-Hope, are already performing active service at army bases. In South Korea, all able-bodied men must serve in the military for 18 to 21 months. Individuals with physical and mental issues can instead carry out their duties at non-military facilities such as welfare centers, community service centers and post offices. Local media reported Suga’s alternative service was likely related to a shoulder surgery.

