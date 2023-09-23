An Iowa man who failed to show up for the guilty verdict at his murder trial has been arrested

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials say a man has been found and arrested after failing to show up for the verdict at his murder trial. A jury found Gregory Showalter Sr. guilty of killing his wife, 60-year-old Helen Showalter, on Friday. A judge issued an arrest warrant for Showalter after he missed the reading of the verdict. Authorities found him and took him into custody on Saturday. The 63-year-old Showalter had been out on bail since August 2021, when a judge allowed him to post 10% of his $250,000 bond as long as he attended court hearings and wore a GPS monitor.

